Eyes on the future: An open letter to President Biden on Indigenous Peoples

Dear President Biden, Congratulations to you and Vice President Harris on your historic election. We pray for the success of your administration and your efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce global conflicts, respond to challenges presented by global climate change, and restore the ecological integrity of the planet. Today, as we begin the work of Building Back Better, we are confident that you and Vice President Harris recognize and will honor the fundamental role of Indigenous peoples in addressing the world's most urgent challenges, including global climate change, biodiversity loss, extreme poverty, and other social and environmental conflicts. The Trump administration has done enormous harm over the past four years to the relationship between the U.S. government and Indigenous peoples, not only in the United States but also around the world. It is of the utmost importance that your administration and the 117th Congress take urgent action to repair this damage. California redwood forest. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Domestically, this means restoring government-to-government relations with Tribes; honoring the government's treaty and trust obligations; investing in Tribal health, education, and economic development programs; and promoting Tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Internationally, the United States must become a champion for Indigenous Peoples' rights and, in our foreign policy and foreign assistance, engage Indigenous Peoples as partners — through their own social, political, and legal institutions — in addressing the world's most urgent challenges and in advancing security, prosperity, sustainability, and peace.

