In sweeping executive orders, Biden brings climate to the forefront of U.S. policy

A new U.S. administration is in office, and on Wednesday it made clear that addressing climate change will be at the top of its list of priorities. In an expansive series of executive orders, President Joe Biden committed to a slew of climate actions, including a halt on any new contracts for fossil fuel extraction on public land, the establishment of a new National Climate Task Force, and a plan to set aside 30 percent of America’s lands and oceans for conservation. Cumulatively, the orders represent a sharp break from the policies of former president Donald Trump, who famously pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and at one point referred to climate change as a “hoax.” “We have to do our part or we will not be able to make the kind of worldwide change that climate change demands,” said Gina McCarthy, Biden’s newly appointed National Climate Advisor. Coastline of the Big Island, Hawaii. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / mongabay. Following years where scientists working in U.S. federal agencies were pressured to publish inaccurate assessments of the looming risks of climate change, the Biden administration said that his administration would stand aside and let them do their work. “Improper political interference in the scientific process, with the work of scientists, and in the communication of scientific facts undermines the welfare of the nation,” said a statement released by Biden. The statement also said that senior officials in the intelligence community would be preparing a National Intelligence Estimate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

