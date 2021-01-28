John Kerry: UK climate summit is world's 'last best chance'

The newly appointed US climate tsar said: “Glasgow will be extremely important.

“In fact, I would say that in my judgment, it is the last best chance the world has to come together in order to do the things we need to do to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

"Three years ago, we were told we have 12 years to avoid those consequences. Three of those years were lost because we had Donald Trump, who didn't believe in any of it. And now we have nine years left to try to do what science is telling us