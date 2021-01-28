Rarely seen Sumatran rhinos are now even more elusive as threats close in

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Indonesia — A brief clip recorded in October last year by a camera trap deep in the forest of Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra piqued the interest of Indonesian rhino expert Arief Rubianto. It shows the silhouette of a fairly large four-legged animal, with a hint of two horns on its snout. In the video, the animal can be seen sniffing around a little and then backing away from the camera trap, almost as if sensing danger. “Though it was from afar, we believe that it was a rhino,” Arief, director of the Alliance of Forest Integrated Conservation (ALeRT) for Way Kambas, told Mongabay Indonesia last November. Despite the excitement of possibly spotting an elusive Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Way Kambas, Arief said he was puzzled by the location where the video was captured and the animal’s behavior. “It wasn’t following the main path where the camera traps have been set up,” he said. “In the 2000s, the camera traps mounted across the main path would capture an image or video of a crossing rhino. The rhinos would seem to be fine with the camera traps. But now it’s becoming difficult [to spot them].” Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra’s Lampung province is a swampy lowland forest. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. A Sumatran rhino calf in a mud wallow in Way Kambas, Sumatra, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Camera traps are peppered around Way Kambas, a 130,000-hectare (321,000-acre) protected area that’s believed to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

