European farmed salmon sector to use only deforestation-free Brazilian soy

The European salmon industry’s Brazilian soy product supply chain for feed is set to become deforestation-free. According to the Rainforest Foundation Norway, Brazilian salmon-feed supply growers CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa/Cervejaria Petrópolis say anything they produce and harvest post-August 2020 must be part of a deforestation- and conversion-free soybean supply chain. Their products supply feed to the European salmon market, which means that sector of the market is now deforestation-free. The change is part of a growing momentum toward verifiable deforestation-free sustainable supply chains. That momentum has been driven in part by growing pressure from consumers. The Brazilian companies are part of the first large-scale, protein-producing sector that has eliminated links to tropical deforestation throughout its supply chain. All three companies have already started providing deforestation-free products to European markets. Under the new commitment, the entirety of their soybean business operations, including portions external to the salmon value chain, will be put to the same standard for all markets. In addition, any soybean crops produced on land converted after August 2020 will not be allowed into companies’ supply chains. Their altered standards will apply to any new soy purchase contracts. “We’ve urged the companies to set a cut-off date as far back as possible in order to avoid further deforestation,” said Ida Breckan Claudi, a senior advisor with the Rainforest Foundation Norway who specializes in global soy supply chains, in an email to Mongabay. “We’re very happy that the cut-off date is 2020, and not 2021.” Bolstered by civil society…This article was originally published on Mongabay

