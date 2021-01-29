How Joe Biden can best put $20B to work saving the Amazon

A bipartisan group of former U.S. officials have joined forces to propose a set of policy recommendations to help the Biden Administration deliver on its campaign pledge to put $20 billion toward the protection of the Amazon rainforest. The group, which calls itself the Climate Principals, today delivered its Amazon Protection Plan to the administration’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The Climate Principals include Bruce Babbitt, former Governor of Arizona and U.S. Secretary of the Interior under Bill Clinton; Frank Loy, former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs under Bill Clinton; Stuart Eizenstat, former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton and Ambassador to the European Union; William Reilly, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under George H. W. Bush; Todd Stern, former Special Envoy for Climate Change under Barack Obama; Tim Wirth, former U.S Senator from Colorado and Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs under Bill Clinton, and Christine Whitman, former Governor of New Jersey and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under George W. Bush. Members of the group have been involved with climate diplomacy for “all Presidential administrations from the 1992 Rio Earth Summit to the 2015 Paris Agreement” according to a statement released by a group. The Amazon Protection Plan has four main pillars: mobilizing funding for conservation from private and public sources, building forest-friendly policies into trade agreements, requiring companies disclose and manage deforestation risk in their supply chains and portfolio investments, and strengthening international diplomacy around forest conservation. “This…This article was originally published on Mongabay

