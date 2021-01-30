HS2: Could the pandemic kill off the rail project?

From BBC
Leading environmental groups have joined the call from protesters tunnelling under London’s Euston station to review HS2 in the light of the pandemic.
The high-speed rail line was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but experts forecast that the home-working revolution may permanently reduce UK travel demand.
Now, the government says the main justification is that HS2 is part of a long-term infrastructure plan serving future needs.
But the head of the Department for Transport has admitted it has no idea of future travel patterns nor passenger numbers.
Objectors to the project – a high-speed rail link between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds – fear that emissions from construction work will outweigh any carbon savings for decades.
They are also angry about the damage to wildlife sites and ancient woodlands. One of the founders of the UK green movement, Tom Burke, has described the railway as a “20th Century project for the 21st Century”.
Parliament initially approved HS2 in 2016 but political opposition has not gone away and the environmental case for the railway is coming under greater scrutiny in Westminster.
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas says HS2 does not represent an investment in a greener future but is “a destructive vanity project and needs to be stopped before it does any more damage”.
The Commons Public Accounts Committee recently pressed the top civil servant at the transport department, Bernadette Kelly, on