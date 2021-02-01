Ancient Jersey teeth find hints at Neanderthal mixing

From BBC
Prehistoric teeth unearthed at a site in Jersey reveal signs of interbreeding between Neanderthals and our own species, scientists say.
UK experts re-studied 13 teeth found between 1910 and 1911 at La Cotte de St Brelade in the island’s south-west.
They were long regarded as being typical Neanderthal specimens, but the reassessment also uncovered features characteristic of modern human teeth.
The teeth may represent some of the last known Neanderthal remains.
As such, they might even yield clues to what caused the disappearance of our close evolutionary cousins.
The Neanderthals evolved around 400,000 years ago and inhabited a large area from western Europe to Siberia.
They were typically shorter and stockier than modern humans, with a thick ridge of bone overhanging the eyes.
They finally disappeared around 40,000 years ago, just as anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens), a newly arrived species from Africa, was settling in Europe.
However, the two types of human may have overlapped for at least 5,000 years.
The teeth were discovered on a small granite ledge at the cave site.
They were previously thought to belong to a single Neanderthal individual. However, the new research found they were from at least two adults.
The researchers used computed tomography (CT) scans of the teeth to study them at a level of detail that wasn’t available to researchers in the past.
While all the specimens have some Neanderthal characteristics, some aspects of their shape are more typical of teeth from modern humans.
