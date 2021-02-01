Bottom trawling ban for key UK fishing sites

From BBC
Shareclose
Two of the UK’s most sensitive fishing sites are set to receive better protection.
The Marine Management Organisation says it plans to safeguard fishing areas in Dogger Bank and South Dorset by completely banning bottom trawling.
The sites are already designated as protected areas, but in reality they are not patrolled – and they’re both over-fished.
Greenpeace recently dropped concrete blocks on to Dogger Bank.
The intention was to deter bottom trawling. Another group, Blue Marine, took legal action to try to safeguard the sea bed.
Bottom trawling is a destructive type of fishing which involves dragging weighted nets across the sea floor.
The MMO is consulting on proposed by-laws prohibiting bottom-towed gear on the sites. The consultation runs to 28 March 2021.
The Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Now that we have left the Common Fisheries Policy, we are able to deliver on our commitment to achieve a healthy, thriving and sustainable marine environment.”
The decision couldn’t have been made if the UK was still in the EU, and it was condemned by the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO).
A spokesperson for the NFFO said: “The decision has been taken with zero discussion with those affected. There will be knock on environmental as well as social and economic impacts.”
Dogger Bank is the largest sandbank in UK waters, and underpins the North Sea’s ecosystem.
It provides a vital habitat for a wide range of species which live