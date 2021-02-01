Groundbreaking biofuel rocket could be 'Uber for space'

But after several delays and as the Sunday afternoon light waned, Stardust finally lifted off, becoming the first commercial launch of a rocket powered by bio-derived fuel.

Sascha Deri, who invented the biofuel, is cagey about what it’s made of, but says it can be sourced from farms around the world. The founder and chief executive of bluShift Aerospace, he and his team have spent more than six years refining the formula and designing a modular hybrid engine, which is also unique.