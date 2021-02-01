Groundbreaking biofuel rocket could be 'Uber for space'

From BBC
Snow swirled and a biting wind sent temperatures plummeting to several degrees below zero as the Stardust 1.0 made its debut at a former military base in Maine.
Strapped to a trailer and pulled by a pick-up truck along a runway once used by B-52 bombers in the Cold War, it wasn’t the most glamorous entrance for a rocket about to make history.
And it very nearly didn’t as the subzero conditions played havoc with the electronics and clouds moved in.
But after several delays and as the Sunday afternoon light waned, Stardust finally lifted off, becoming the first commercial launch of a rocket powered by bio-derived fuel.
Sascha Deri, who invented the biofuel, is cagey about what it’s made of, but says it can be sourced from farms around the world. The founder and chief executive of bluShift Aerospace, he and his team have spent more than six years refining the formula and designing a modular hybrid engine, which is also unique.
“We want to prove that a bio-derived fuel can serve just as well, if not better in some cases, than traditional fuels to power rockets and payloads to space,” he says.
“It actually costs less per kilogram than traditional rocket fuel and it’s completely non-toxic. And it’s a carbon-neutral fuel which is inherently better for our planet and more responsible.”
Stardust is a small rocket, just 20ft (6m) long and weighing 550lbs (250kg). But because it’s relatively cheap to fly and doesn’t need the high-tech infrastructure of larger rockets, it will help make