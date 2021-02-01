Mongabay editor Philip Jacobson wins courage in journalism award

On Sunday, Mongabay editor Philip Jacobson won the 2020 Oktovianus Pogau Award for Courage in Journalism. The award recognizes Jacobson’s dedication to environmental reporting in Indonesia, work he has continued even after being imprisoned and deported by Indonesian authorities. Jacobson’s achievements include leading Mongabay’s collaboration with the Gecko project to carry out a series of investigative reports on crimes and corruption linked to palm oil and other industrial agriculture in Indonesia. The award was announced January 31 by the Jakarta-based Pantau Foundation, which established the prize in 2017 in honor of Papuan journalist and editor Oktovianus Pogau, who died in 2016 at the age of 23. The award, which is granted by a panel of experts from media and human rights groups across Indonesia, aims to inspire recognize and inspire courageous reporting and to improve the quality of journalism in Indonesia. “We at Mongabay are exhilarated that Phil Jacobson has been honored with the Oktovianus Pogau Award for Courage in Journalism from the Pantau Foundation,” says Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Butler. “Phil’s reporting on issues that should be of concern to all Indonesians has been exemplary of the vision and mission of this award.” “It feels really special because I think it’s a really important award,” says Jacobson, who worked as a copy editor for the Jakarta Globe from 2011-2012, a time when Pogau, founder of media platform Suara Papua, was the paper’s Papua correspondent. Jacobson recalls Pogau’s dispatches from Papua as “brave and important.” “I just feel humbled to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

