Now and then: Iceland's vanishing glaciers

From BBC
Shareclose
Iceland’s Skaftafellsjokull is a spur from the nation’s Vatnajokull ice cap, which is Europe’s largest glacier.
In 1989, photographer Colin Baxter visited the glacier during a family holiday and took a picture of the frozen landscape.
Colin’s son, Dr Kieran Baxter, returned to the exact location 30 years later.
A modern web browser and internet connection are required to view the image slider
Drag the button to see how the glacier has changed over time
Images: Colin & Kieran Baxter/University of Dundee
It had dramatically retreated, with scientists estimating it had shrunk by about 400 square kilometres, which is about the size of the Isle of Wight, as a result of climate change.
“I grew up visiting these amazing places and inherited an understanding of the quiet power of these landscapes,” said Dr Kieran Baxter, a lecturer at the University of Dundee.
“It is personally devastating to see them change so drastically in the past few decades.
“On surface appearances, the extent of the climate crisis often remains largely invisible but here we can see clearly the gravity of the situation that is affecting the entire globe,” Dr Baxter observed.
Globally, the world’s glaciers are considered to be among the most visual indicators of how the world’s climate is warming.
According to US scientists, glaciers have – on average – lost the equivalent of a 24m-slice of ice since 1980.
Measuring the actual decline of glaciers is difficult on a global scale as