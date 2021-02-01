The climate crisis needs feminism (commentary)

As we welcome the new year, Democrats control both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, creating real momentum to advance campaign-promised actions on climate change. With this opportunity, a realization of the Green New Deal is finally within reach. Although the standing Green New Deal offers a substantial plan to mitigate the effect of climate crisis, we must push beyond for additional gender-responsive, feminist solutions to address specific ways women and gender non-conforming folks are harmed by the crisis. If the Biden and Harris administration is truly committed to taking bold actions, they must prioritize women’s leadership and adopt a feminist climate justice agenda that offers transformative, expansive, and holistic solutions. To make sure feminist voices are at the forefront, philanthropy must commit to amplifying intersectional feminist movements and resource those that are underrepresented. Today, the Green New Deal offers the most inclusive lens of how the climate crisis widens existing gender inequity in the US. It is no accident that a woman of color, congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, is championing this cause. Her activism and her unique understanding of systemic failures to address unequal distribution of climate-caused harm laid the foundation for the Green New Deal. Pushing beyond this legislative offering, a feminist grassroots group Feminist Green New Deal Coalition has created principles of engagement to guide policymakers and philanthropists to envision a new world that centers care and wellbeing of communities instead of hoarding wealth and extractive capitalism. One of their most important principles: require intersectional…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay