Which face mask or covering is best to wear?

There’s a lot of choice about which type of face covering to wear – and in some countries the advice about which one to wear is changing, as we learn more about how the virus spreads. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, recently advocated wearing two masks.

But does it matter what mask you wear? The BBC’s Science Editor David Shukman explains the difference between a fabric mask, surgical mask and an N95 – or whether we should double mask.

