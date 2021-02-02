Podcast: Omens and optimism for Sumatran orangutans

The Sumatran orangutan is in a difficult position, heavily dependent as it is on the Indonesian island’s Leuser and Batang Toru ecosystems. This formerly lowland species has now adapted to surviving among the island’s highlands, eking out an existence in the face of multiple threats ranging from habitat degradation to new road projects and trafficking of infants as pets, but conservation organizations are coming to their rescue while planting seeds of hope. On this episode of Mongabay Explores Sumatra, host Mike DiGirolamo discusses these challenges with Panut Hadisiswoyo, Founder and Chairperson of the Orangutan Information Centre in northern Sumatra, who says he’s realistic about the tough challenges, but also hopeful for the future. His organization not only rescues orangutans under threat, it has also successfully involved local human communities in protecting them and replanting thousands of hectares of key forests, which villagers then can harvest non-extractive, agroforestry crops from, providing them with a pathway and incentive to protect the landscape that this highly intelligent species also relies on. So are these efforts coming in time, and will they be enough? Listen here: Related reading mentioned in this episode: Deforestation spurred by road project creeps closer to Sumatra wildlife haven ‘We are losing’: Q&A with The Orangutan Project’s Leif Cocks on saving the great ape Call for prosecution of Indonesian politician who kept baby orangutan as pet Mongabay Explores is a special podcast series that dives into the unique beauty, natural heritage, and key issues facing this one of a kind…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay