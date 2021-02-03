New approaches needed to protect biodiversity as Aichi Targets go unmet

As the planet continues its trajectory into what some have dubbed “the sixth mass extinction,” the diversity of life is on Earth is at risk. The Aichi Biodiversity Targets were established by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in an effort to protect and conserve the biodiversity that underpins global food security, health and clean water. However, according to an assessment by the United Nations, none of the 2020 Aichi targets were met. In a recently published paper in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, a team of international researchers offer suggestions for how the newest version of the Aichi targets, spelled out in the post-2020 global biodiversity framework (post-2020 GFB), can be implemented effectively. The authors blame past failures to reach the targets on an overall lack of investments, resources, knowledge, and accountability toward biodiversity conservation. The national goals adopted in each participating country did not always align with the Aichi targets, they say, and the sum of the national successes was not sufficient to reach the overall global targets. A rainforest in Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. A lack of accountability was mentioned throughout the study. The question being: once a country has committed to protecting biodiversity, who holds them accountable? At the moment, committing to the Aichi targets is voluntary and non-compulsory, and results from each party are self-reported to the CBD. Because these agreements are non-binding, the path to translating and implementing targets into national legislation is unclear. Ideally, the paper says, the post-2020 GFB…This article was originally published on Mongabay

