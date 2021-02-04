Climate change: Boris Johnson 'risks humiliation' over coal mine

From BBC
Shareclose
The leading climate scientist James Hansen has warned Boris Johnson that he risks “humiliation“ over plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.
The government has allowed the mine at Whitehaven to go ahead, by deciding not to over-rule a local council decision.
Dr Hansen, once Nasa’s leading global warming researcher, has spoken about the climate threat for three decades
In a letter to the PM, he urges him to halt production, reminding him the UK is to host a climate summit this year.
In his letter, Dr Hansen – whose testimony before the US Senate helped raise wider awareness of global warming back in 1988 – writes: “In leading the [climate conference], you have a chance to change the course of our climate trajectory, earning the UK and yourself historic accolades.
“Or you can stick with business-almost-as-usual and be vilified around the world.
“It would be easy to achieve this latter ignominy and humiliation – just continue with the plan to open a new coal mine in Cumbria in contemptuous disregard of the future of young people and nature.
“The contrary path is not so easy, but, with your leadership, it is realistic.”
The BBC has approached Downing Street for a response to Dr Hansen’s remarks.
The climate meeting to which Mr Hansen refers is COP26, which will take place in Glasgow this November.