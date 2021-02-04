Climate change: Environment groups call for public inquiry into Cumbrian coal mine

From BBC
Dozens of environmental groups have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a public inquiry into plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.
They say it is “mystifying” that No 10 has not stopped the mine from going ahead, when the UK is hosting the COP26 climate summit later this year.
A top climate scientist has warned the PM risks “humiliation” over the plans.
No 10 said the UK is a world leader in climate policy and it would not reverse the decision.
The letter, signed by groups including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and the Cumbria Wildlife Trust, criticises the decision not to intervene in the approval of the mine, when the UK’s credibility – as summit host – is “at stake”.
The letter to Mr Johnson describes the summit, which takes place in Glasgow in November, as “the largest global climate talks since the signing of the Paris Agreement”.
The signatories acknowledge that whilst “new jobs need to be created”, the government should “lead the way with low-carbon technologies, rather than looking to the polluting industries of the past”.
The £165m West Cumbria Mining plan in Whitehaven was approved by Cumbria County Council in October. It would be the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.
The council said the government could have “called in” the plans for a public inquiry, but