Images reveal length of Moon golf shot

The first he shanked into a crater. The second he claimed to have smashed “miles and miles and miles”.
Now, while all golfers are prone to hyperbole, Shepard, who was commander of Nasa’s Apollo 14 mission, could well have hit his ball that far on 6 February 1971 – despite only using a makeshift six iron that he had fashioned out of a collapsible tool designed to scoop lunar rock samples, and which he had sneaked aboard in a sock.
The only footage that exists is grainy video shot side-on from one television camera. And there was no ball-tracking technology.
But imaging specialist Andy Saunders has digitally enhanced recent high-resolution scans of the original photographic film, and applied a stacking technique on smaller 16mm ‘movie’ footage shot by the crew, and managed to locate the second ball and work out how far it actually went.
The Moon’s lack of gravity would certainly have helped and Saunders says big-hitting US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau could, theoretically, blast a ball 3.41 miles in the rarefied air – pretty much the length of an 18-hole golf course – with a hangtime of one minute and 22 seconds, were he to take his quest for more distance to extreme lengths.
So, how far did Shepard manage to hit his ball?
"We can now fairly accurately determine that ball number one travelled 24 yards, and ball number two travelled 40 yards," says Cheshire-based Saunders, who has been working with the United States Golf Association (USGA)
"Unfortunately, even the impressive second shot could hardly
Read the full article
</main><!-- #main -->
</section><!-- #primary -->
