Noise pollution 'drowns out ocean soundscape'

From BBC
Noise from shipping, construction, sonar and seismic surveys is “drowning out” the healthy ocean soundscape, scientists say.
And an “overwhelming body of evidence” has revealed the harm human-made noise does to marine life.
“We’ve degraded habitats and depleted marine species,” said Prof Carlos Duarte, who led the study, said.
“So we’ve silenced the soundtrack of the healthy ocean and replaced it with the sound that we create.”
Writing in the journal Science, Prof Duarte, at King Abdullah University, Saudi Arabia, and his colleagues point out that sound waves can travel thousands of miles through the ocean.
“Sound is a fundamental cue for feeding, navigation, communication and social interaction in the ocean,” he told BBC News.
A great deal of the decades of research into ocean sound has focused on marine mammals such as humpback whales that communicate across vast distances with complex and mysterious songs.
But Prof Duarte said there was evidence even newly hatched fish larvae were now unable to hear “the call of home” when drifting in the vast ocean.
“We now know that [these tiny larvae] hear the call from their habitat and follow it,” he said.
“And that call is no longer being heard.”
Marine scientist Dr Heather Koldewey, from the Zoological Society of London, said that the underwater realm was a “a cacophony of sound as animals meet, greet, breed, and use noise in a variety