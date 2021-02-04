Will new US EPA head continue his opposition to burning forests for energy?

Enviva’s Sampson County North Carolina forest biomass facility. Wood pellets made there are mostly exported to the UK and EU where they are burned to make energy in retrofitted coal burning power plants. Image courtesy of the Dogwood Alliance. “I don’t see a future in wood pellets,” Michael S. Regan told me when we spoke late in 2019 while he was serving as head of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality. Today, Regan is President Joe Biden’s choice for Environmental Protection Agency administrator; he’s very likely to be confirmed this week by the Senate with bipartisan support. And his words, if put into practice, could have a profound impact on the future of forest biomass — the burning of trees, turned into wood pellets, to make energy on a vast industrial scale — bringing about a major shift in U.S. and potentially international energy policy. With his administration not even a month old, President Biden is moving swiftly to regain a global leadership role for the United States in climate change mitigation. A portion of that effort could revolve around the U.S. ability to influence international and United Nations policy regarding biomass-for-energy. Under Donald Trump, biomass burning got favorable treatment. But now, under Biden and Regan, it seems plausible that the nation will follow the lead of current science, which has clearly debunked an earlier mistaken claim of biomass burning’s carbon neutrality. This is what Michael Regan, 44 and an eastern North Carolina native, said on the topic in a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay