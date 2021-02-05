Cumbria coal mine: Climate tsar urged to quit over 'reckless' plan

From BBC
The UK’s climate tsar, Alok Sharma, has been urged to resign unless the prime minister scraps plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.
Mr Sharma, who will lead a vital UN climate conference in Glasgow in November, is said to be “apoplectic” over the decision to approve the mine.
The Lib Dems say the project, earmarked for a site near Whitehaven, undermines Mr Sharma’s position.
They have called for him to tender his resignation over the issue.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey – a former energy secretary and climate negotiator – said in his letter to Mr Sharma: “I want to urge you in the strongest possible terms to advise the prime minister… that he must find a way to overturn the recent decision to grant planning permission to the Cumbrian coal mine to 2049.
“I would ask you, whether you would consider tendering your resignation as COP president to the prime minister if he fails to act?”
The mine plans were agreed initially by Cumbria County Council last year.
Councillors said there was no good reason to reject the application, and the mine’s supporters said it would bring hundreds of well-paid jobs to the area.
They say it will produce coking coal for the UK’s steel industry, and save on imports.
But the government’s advisors, the Climate Change Committee, said 85% of the Cumbrian coal would be exported.
They said the UK steel industry needs to be using clean technologies by 2035, whereas the mine has been consented to 2049.
