How will we heat homes in zero carbon Britain?

From BBC
When it comes to winter warming, you can’t beat gas central heating. It’s been keeping us cosy for more than half a century.
But when your beloved boiler packs up, be prepared for a change – because gas heating can’t play a part in zero carbon Britain.
At some date in the future, you will need to install clean heating. And be warned – it won’t always be cheap, or convenient.
What’s more, we’ll have to radically improve insulation, too, because some of the new-style kit can’t heat the UK’s cold, draughty houses.
There are two main contenders for the £28bn market to heat our homes – hydrogen and heat pumps.
Hydrogen is the most talked-about candidate to replace the gas boiler. Hydrogen can be extracted from water using electrolysis, in a process powered by clean wind power.
Hydrogen lobbyists say it can travel through existing pipes – at least until it reaches the home. And it burns without carbon emissions.
The big firms backing hydrogen say it could heat all of the UK’s homes.
But Prof Julia King, from the advisory Climate Change Committee, says that’s hot air.
She says that would need twice as much wind power than is currently planned. “That’s not going to happen,” she says.
Prof King estimates that just 11% of home heating will come from hydrogen.
Heat pumps are currently used in a few hundred thousand of