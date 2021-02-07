Brazil’s BR-319: Politicians capitalize on the Manaus oxygen crisis to promote a disastrous highway (Commentary)

Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s state of Amazonas, has gained worldwide notoriety for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, first for the collapse of its hospital system in April 2020 when the city (population 2.2 million) became the first to bury its dead in mass graves, and second in January 2021 when the city’s hospitals ran out of oxygen during the second coronavirus wave, resulting in dozens of preventable deaths. The mayor of Manaus (David Almeida) blamed environmentalists for the lack of oxygen in the city, suggesting that the cause of the crisis is the poor condition of Highway BR-319 (Manaus-Porto Velho), whose reconstruction has not yet been licensed. Politicians in Manaus have jumped at the opportunity to use the crisis to promote immediately initiating road construction despite its being far from having fulfilled legal requirements, such as consulting impacted indigenous peoples. The federal deputy from Manaus who has just been elected to the second most powerful position in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies (Marcelo Ramos) is leading the effort to pressure the ministries in Brasília. The National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) is the official proponent of the highway reconstruction project and has even violated judicial decisions in order to bring it to fruition. BR-319 is a highway that was built by Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1973-1974, but was abandoned by DNIT in 1988. This marked the BR-319’s becoming impassible to busses and other common vehicles, but since 2015 a “maintenance” program has greatly improved the road. The “reconstruction” project,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

