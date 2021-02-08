Brazil timber imports ‘may have breached US flooring giant’s probation’

In 2016, Lumber Liquidators, a US retailer, paid a record-setting $13 million penalty after pleading guilty to importing flooring manufactured from illegally logged timber. As part of its plea deal, the company, which has since changed its name to LL Flooring, agreed to a five-year probation period during which it committed to an enhanced compliance plan and external audits of its supply chain. But a new report raises questions about the company’s adherence to the terms of its probation in its dealings with top Brazilian flooring exporter Indusparquet. Published earlier this month by London-based NGO Earthsight, the report examines serious irregularities in Indusparquet’s supply chains, the unusual clemency shown to the company since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro came to power at the start of 2019, and the American and European importers, such as LL Flooring, that have continued to buy from the company in spite of its troubling sourcing practices. In May 2018, Indusparquet’s main warehouse was raided with 1,818 cubic meters of hardwood seized and the company fined $171,473 and issued a temporary ban on trading in timber. The raid was the culmination of a two-year investigation of Indusparquet by the Brazilian Environment Ministry’s anti-deforestation agency, Ibama, and the Federal Police. Ibama first contacted the Federal Police in 2016 to notify them of suspicions that one of the anti-deforestation agency’s employees may have been involved in a scheme to launder illicitly harvested tropical timber. When the authorities finally raided Indusparquet’s warehouse two years later, they found some $2.5 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

