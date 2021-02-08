MPs criticise government home insulation programme

From BBC
Shareclose
The slow pace of progress achieved by a government scheme aimed at tackling climate change and keeping homes warm in winter has been criticised by MPs.
Ministers admit the Green Homes Grant has issued only 21,000 vouchers towards the cost of installing insulation.
At the current rate it would take more than 10 years to meet the government’s target of vouchers to 600,000 homes, the Environmental Audit Committee says.
The government says it is striving to improve its performance.
The scheme offers to fund up to two-thirds of the cost of installing insulation, heat pumps and draught proofing.
But householders often cannot get through to accredited tradespeople on the scheme because they are overwhelmed with calls.
And the MPs say delays in the grants system are often hampering insulation firms from getting paid by the government for the work they have done.
Some firms are pulling out of the scheme altogether.
The committee says part of the problem is a severe shortage of engineers. Many such posts were closed when the government turned off the tap of grants for home insulation in 2013.
The MPs want Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce a multi-year extension to the scheme in his Budget on 3 March to give confidence to the industry to train more installers and engineers.
This demand is echoed by the government’s
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Brazil flower-gatherers win acclaim: ‘Efficient, long-lasting, resilient’
-
Elon Musk Funds $100 Million XPrize For Pursuit Of New Carbon Removal Ideas
-
‘Under A White Sky’ Examines What It Might Take For Humans To Continue To Exist
-
Brazil timber imports ‘may have breached US flooring giant’s probation’