For marine life, human noise pollution brings ‘death by a thousand cuts’

Jana Winderen finds it hard to get away from human noise. As a sound artist, she’s traveled to some remote parts of the world — from the Barents Sea to the North Pole to a small fishing village in Thailand — to capture underwater audio. But she’s constantly reminded that people can be found just about everywhere. “The first time I put hydrophones in the water, the first thing you notice is that there is some engine or there is some pump or there is some compressor — something that is human-made,” Winderen told Mongabay in an interview. “And it is very loud compared to some other smaller creatures. It’s totally overwhelming at times.” Winderen’s latest work is a haunting six-minute track that melds together underwater seal calls and crackling crustaceans with anthropogenic noise like motorboats and pile-driving, which accompanies a new scientific review published last week in Science. The review, co-authored by 25 international researchers, including Winderen herself, vetted more than 10,000 studies to critically examine the issue of anthropogenic noise in the ocean, and how it can negatively impact marine animals in terms of behavior, physiology and even survival. Lead author Carlos Duarte says the paper was motivated by a concern that noise pollution wasn’t being openly discussed as a major problem affecting the ocean or being addressed in conservation policies, despite there being a strong, but niche, body of research on the issue. “I believe it was really timely that we addressed this elephant in the sonic room…This article was originally published on Mongabay

