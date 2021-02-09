Whale threats from fishing gear 'underestimated'

From BBC
The risk that whales can get entangled in fishing nets appears to have been underestimated, according to a new study.
As many as 60% of blue whales in Canada’s Gulf of St Lawrence have come into contact with fishing ropes and nets, based on scarring seen on photographs snapped by drones.
Entanglement rates were similar in another ocean giant, the fin whale.
Whales can suffocate or starve after getting tied up in fishing gear.
An estimated 300,000 whales, dolphins and porpoises a year die after being injured in nets or lines designed to target other species.
Reports of very large whales getting trapped in fishing gear are rare compared with smaller species, leading to the assumption that they aren’t as much at risk.
But a new study, led by experts at the University of St Andrews, Fife, casts doubt on this idea.
The researchers analysed images taken by drones of blue and fin whales in Canada’s Gulf of St Lawrence – an important summer feeding ground for whales.
Scars on the tails of the whales suggest that 60% of blue whales studied and about half of fin whales had been entangled in nets at some point in their life.
The researchers say more data is needed to assess the risks, as deaths from entanglement could tip some whale populations into decline.
“These results will require a review of every