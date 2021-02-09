Whitehaven coal mine plan to be re-examined by council

From BBC
Shareclose
Plans for a controversial coking coal mine in Cumbria have been suspended by the county council.
Councillors will reconsider the planning application for a site near Whitehaven in light of concerns about climate change.
The council granted planning permission to West Cumbria Mining back in October, and the government decided recently not to challenge the decision.
But now the council has said it will re-assess the permission.
Guidance from the government’s advisory Climate Change Committee (CCC) in December recommended that the use of coking coal should be curbed by 2035, whereas the council have granted permission to dig until 2049.
A council statement said: “In light of this the council has decided that the planning application should be reconsidered by the Development Control and Regulation Committee.”
The decision may prove a relief for the prime minister who has been under pressure to halt the mine as he aspires to lead the world away from the fossil fuels that are heating the climate.
The mine has divided opinion in Cumbria, with many in favour of the well-paid manual jobs it would bring, but others warning of the risks of climate change – especially in an area prone to severe flooding.
Greenpeace said: “This decision could prevent Boris Johnson’s climate credentials being buried under a tonne of coal.”
The CCC, many green groups and scientists have been pressed the prime minister to overturn the council’s decision to grant permission for the mine.
Alok Sharma, who will head this year’s climate summit