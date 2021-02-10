Podcast: Are biomass and hydropower ‘false’ climate solutions?

Today we’re discussing proposed solutions to the global climate crisis that could have unintended consequences and thus might not be the effective solutions they’re promoted as. Listen here: Nature-based solutions to climate change involve conservation, restoration, and better management of ecosystems that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. On a recent episode we discussed an emerging nature-based climate solution, agroforestry, which is one of a variety of measures like reforestation and agroecology that experts say can help rein in the climate crisis naturally. But not all activities held out as climate solutions are likely to help, and some might even harm the climate. Today we’ll discuss a couple energy-related examples, biomass and hydropower. We welcome to the show Justin Catonoso, a professor of journalism at Wake Forest University and long-time correspondent for Mongabay who focuses on climate change and climate policy. Catonoso hails from North Carolina, the state with more facilities producing the wood pellets burned for energy than any other in the US. Catonoso has covered the explosive growth of the biomass industry closely for Mongabay over the past several years, and he’s here to tell us about the massive loophole in the the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive that allows the burning of woody biomass for energy to be counted as carbon-neutral even though it results in more emissions than burning coal, as well as what impact the Biden Administration might have on the biomass industry. Here’s some further reading on biomass: • “Will new US EPA head…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay