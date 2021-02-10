Teachers create lasting change for people and other primates via clean cookstoves (commentary)

Traditional wood stoves in developing countries are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions and rely on a steady supply of wood, often causing habitat destruction. Around Kibale National Park, Uganda, where the population density has reached over 300 people per square kilometer, the need for fuelwood can fuel the destruction of critical forest habitat. Kibale National Park also has the highest diversity of primates in the world (13 species, including chimpanzees) and more than 300 species of birds, but wildlife are threatened by habitat degradation. Fuel-efficient stoves can be used as an alternative to traditional three-stone stoves to reduce wood and water needs, improve cook times, and mitigate smoke inhalation associated with cooking on open fires. However, effectiveness of these stoves is dependent on their design, maintenance, and adoption and in some cases, stove construction has not actually led to reduced wood consumption. UNITE for the Environment, a program of North Carolina Zoo with support from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, has been working with 12 schools bordering Kibale National Park since 2002. In 2016, 120 teachers that are part of the program were trained in techniques to build two models of fuel-efficient stoves that could be constructed from local and primarily natural materials like grass and dirt. New cook stove construction. Image courtesy of the author. Teacher training is lauded for its potential multiplicative effect – a single teacher can influence many students. However, such effects can be challenging to demonstrate. In addition, teacher training has the potential to lead…This article was originally published on Mongabay

