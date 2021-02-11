Europa Clipper: Nasa's ocean world mission gets launch date

From BBC
A mission to study a moon of Jupiter that could be home to extra-terrestrial life has been given a launch date.
Nasa is sending a spacecraft to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, which holds an ocean under its frozen outer shell.
Scientists say the world is one of the best targets in the search for the existence of alien life in our Solar System.
Europa Clipper will now launch to the moon in October 2024, arriving in April 2030.
The spacecraft was to have launched on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. But the space agency is reported to no longer be considering that launch vehicle.
It will instead lift off on a commercial rocket.
The details were disclosed by the mission’s project scientist, Dr Robert Pappalardo, during a virtual meeting of Nasa’s Outer Planets Assessment Group (Opag).
“We now have clarity on the launch vehicle path and launch date,” Dr Pappalardo, who is based at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told the meeting.
Interest in the moon as a potential habitat for extra-terrestrial life was given a boost in the 1990s, when Nasa’s Galileo spacecraft provided evidence that the moon harboured an ocean of liquid water beneath its outer shell.
Europa probably has a rocky core surrounded by around 80km (60 miles) of liquid water covered by a shell of water-ice that’s roughly 20km (15 miles) thick.
“Europa’s about