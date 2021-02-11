Indonesia’s top palm oil deforesters are the usual shady suspects: Report

JAKARTA — Palm oil-driven deforestation is slowing down in Southeast Asia in 2020 but a handful of low-profile companies continue to drive the majority of the destruction, according to a new analysis. Using satellite imagery, sustainability risk analysis organization Chain Reaction Research (CRR) found that 58% of the 38,000 hectares (93,900 acres) of deforestation for oil palm plantations in Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea occurred in the concessions of 10 companies in Indonesia. Most of these companies also appeared in the 2018 and 2019 lists of top deforesters, and their products also end up in the supply chains of major global brands with “no deforestation, no peatland, no exploitation” (NDPE) policies. CRR said this once again highlights “both the failure of many buyers with NDPE policies to adequately implement their policies and the risk of leakage markets.” The remaining 42% of the deforestation is distributed among 112 other companies; the top three, by contrast, are responsible for 33% of the deforestation, according to the analysis, which was coordinated by research consultancy Aidenvironment and partner organization Earth Equalizer. Those top three companies are all owned by Indonesian families and account for a combined 12,635 hectares (31,200 acres) of deforestation, according to CRR — an area the size of 250,000 basketball courts. The top 10 palm oil deforesters in Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea in 2020. Image courtesy of Chain Reaction Research. The palm oil player no one’s heard of At the top of the list are companies owned by a little-known businessman from Sumatra…This article was originally published on Mongabay

