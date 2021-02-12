Climate Change: Government may review road-building policy

From BBC
Shareclose
The government may review its road-building policy in England following a legal challenge from environmentalists.
Green campaigners argue that the policy does not fit with the UK’s climate change targets.
The case is being debated between lawyers for the government and the campaigners.
It could lead to a revision of the roads policy which underpins the government’s controversial £27bn highways programme.
The BBC has learned that lawyers for Transport Secretary Grant Shapps have asked in a letter for more time to decide if he is willing to review the roads policy on environmental grounds.
It may appear a small move, but the campaigners say it is the first time Mr Shapps has wavered from his insistence that the roads programme is definitely compatible with up-to-date climate change targets.
Chris Todd, from the Transport Action Network (TAN), which is pursuing the case, said: “This is the first chink in the armour in terms of Grant Shapps accepting he may have to review his approach to roads and climate change.”
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said civil servants were examining the fine detail of the roads policy before the legal challenge from TAN.
She said: “The advice to the transport secretary set out that the criteria for a review of the National Networks National Policy Statement had not been fully met. We are unable to comment further due to ongoing legal proceedings.”
It is the latest legal