Covid-19: UK 'not learning lessons of Australia quarantine'

The UK’s rules on quarantine hotels for travellers arriving from Covid “red list” countries are less stringent than those enforced in Australia.
The BBC has seen a copy of the UK government’s official requirements for hotel operators ahead of the policy starting on Monday.
It spells out the rules for handling travellers for 11 nights of quarantine.
Australia’s system, introduced early last year, is seen as a gold standard internationally.
But as a result of repeated outbreaks among staff and guests, and the arrival of new variants, the rules in Australia have been tightened and are under review again.
It comes as the Australian state of Victoria enters a five-day “circuit breaker” lockdown in a bid to suppress an outbreak linked to its hotel quarantine system.
In Australia, people staying in quarantine hotels are not allowed to leave their rooms.
This follows incidents in the early months of the pandemic when security guards and hotel guests were seen to mingle, and were blamed for spreading the virus.
One of these outbreaks led to a surge in cases that forced Melbourne into a five-month lockdown.
The view is that hotel staff should not be put at risk by escorting people outside.
