Science Photographer of the Year winners revealed

The Royal Photographic Society has revealed the winners of its Science Photographer of the Year competition, which celebrates the stories behind scientific exploration and application.
The competition attracted more than 1,000 entries by amateur and professional photographers, from microscopic observations to images showing climate change in action.
The photographs are on display at a virtual exhibition, as part of Manchester Science Festival.
Here are the winning images, along with a selection of runners-up.
Simon Brown won the General Science category with an image of the wreck of SS Thistlegorm, a ship sunk in the Red Sea in 1941.
The ship is a well-known recreational diving site and is slowly becoming part of the local coral reef.
The image was made from 15,005 frames that were tagged with GPS data and merged together.
“Combining art with science is a perfect creative storm, where data and visual interpretation come together and present a view of the world in a completely new way,” said Brown.
An orthophoto is an aerial picture which has been adjusted so the scale is uniform.
Katy Appleton’s image shows sunlight casting a spectrum on to a wall, having passed through a prism.
“I was very excited and surprised when I found