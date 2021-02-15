High-altitude birds evolved thicker 'jackets'

From BBC
Shareclose
A study of 250 species of Himalayan songbirds has revealed how their feathers evolved for higher altitudes.
The birds in colder, more elevated environments had feathers with more fluffy down – providing them with thicker “jackets”.
The insight reveals how feathers provide the tiniest birds with such efficient protection from extreme cold.
It also provides clues about which species are most at risk from climate change, the scientists say.
The study, in the journal Ecography, was inspired by a tiny bird lead researcher Dr Sahas Barve saw during an icy day of fieldwork in the Himalayas, in 2014.
“It was -10C,” said the researcher from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, in Washington DC.
“And there was this little bird, a goldcrest, which weighs about the same as a teaspoon of sugar.
“It was just zipping around catching bugs.”
Dr Barve’s fingers went numb as he tried to take notes.
But he remembers being “blown away by the little goldcrest”.
“To survive, this bird has to keep its heart at about 40C,” he said.
“So it has to maintain a difference of 50C in that little space.
“I was like, ‘OK, I really need to understand how feathers work.'”
Fortunately, Dr Barve’s home institution has one of the largest bird collections in the world.
Examining