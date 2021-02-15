How Congo-Brazzaville's shark population came under threat

From BBC
Shark fishermen from the central African country Congo-Brazzaville say they are catching fewer fish and an increasing number of juveniles in a sign that stocks are coming under pressure.
The practice is largely unregulated contrary to a raft of international recommendations, and environmental groups are beginning to raise the alarm.
In the 1980s and 1990s, it was primarily driven by the burgeoning demand for fins from Asia, where shark fin soup was a popular dish.
But in more recent years, the steady depletion of other staple fish stocks by foreign industrial trawlers has led Congo’s fishermen and coastal communities to increasingly rely on shark meat as a source of food.
In the port city of Pointe-Noire, a 2019 assessment by wildlife monitoring group Traffic showed that these local, or artisanal, fishermen were often landing 400 to 1,000 sharks and rays, which are closely related to sharks, per day in peak season.
But the fishermen say this represents a substantial dip from the industry’s heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s.
They also say they are catching fewer large breeding adults and that their haul is instead increasingly dominated by juveniles, a tell-tale sign that the practice is becoming unsustainable.
“In the past, a single boat could catch as many as 100 sharks in a day,” says Alain Pangou, a local captain who has been fishing sharks for almost 20 years. “But these days it’s more complicated.”
