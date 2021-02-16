‘A better world is within reach’: Q&A with Greenpeace’s Jennifer Morgan

Founded more than 50 years ago to protest nuclear testing, Greenpeace has grown to become one of the world’s most influential environmental groups, campaigning on a wide range of issues around the world. Greenpeace is best known for its attention-grabbing, non-violent direct actions to pressure companies and governments, but the organization also employs a variety of other tactics, from in-depth research to strategic engagement, to drive change. Greenpeace’s activism has attracted a legion of volunteers and grassroots donors who complement the organization’s 4,000 staff spread across more than two dozen field offices in more than 50 countries. Greenpeace’s power is such that when it mobilizes a campaign against a target around a specific issue, even the mightiest of companies finds it difficult to ignore. This approach has pushed a number of Fortune 500 companies — from Unilever to Nestlé to McDonalds — to enact a range of policies, from how they source commodities to how they produce energy. Greenpeace campaigns have pressured governments to disclose data on deforestation, carbon emissions, and fishing practices. A team of climbers from Greenpeace Netherlands hang from the side of the 185m long Stolt Tenacity, preventing the gigantic palm oil tanker from mooring in Rotterdam harbour in 2018. Activists hold a banner reading reading: ‘Stop Foute PalmOlie’ (Drop Dirty Palm Oil in Dutch). The cargo ship is carrying palm oil products belonging to Wilmar. Photo © Marten van Dijl / Greenpeace But Greenpeace’s activism has also attracted some powerful enemies: its offices around the world…This article was originally published on Mongabay

