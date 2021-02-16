AI used to 'predict the next coronavirus'

From BBC
A team of scientists has used artificial intelligence (AI) to work out where the next novel coronavirus could emerge.
The researchers used a combination of fundamental biology and machine learning.
Their computer algorithm predicted many more potential hosts of new virus strains than have previously been detected.
The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Dr Marcus Blagrove, a virologist from the University of Liverpool, UK, who was involved in the study, explained: “We want to know where the next coronavirus might come from.
“One way they’re generated is through recombination between two existing coronaviruses – so two viruses infect the same cell and they recombine into a ‘daughter’ virus that would be an entirely new strain.”
The researchers were able to plug existing biological evidence into an algorithm – teaching a computer how to spot viruses and host species that were most likely to be a source of this recombination.
First, the team “asked” their algorithm to find use biological patterns to predict which mammals might be susceptible to known coronaviruses, which revealed links between 411 strains of coronavirus and 876 potential mammal species.
The crucial, predictive step was in looking for species that were able to harbour several viruses at once. Lead researcher Dr Maya Wardeh, who is also from the University of Liverpool, was able to use existing biological knowledge to teach the algorithm to