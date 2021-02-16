European public roundly rejects Brazil trade deal unless Amazon protected

The Netherlands is one of the EU countries that stands strongly for an end to Amazon deforestation before ratifying the free trade agreement with Mercosur. This sign in front of Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum Museum was created by Greenpeace Netherlands and reflects the position of the nation’s populace and Parliament. Image © Olivier Truyman / Greenpeace. A new poll shows that the grand majority of Europe’s people favors implementing effective protections of the Brazilian Amazon, ending deforestation there, before the EU agrees to ratify the free trade agreement with Mercosur (composed of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay). The EU-Mercusor pact, when or if signed, would be the biggest trade deal in history, worth US$19 trillion, and would greatly benefit Brazilian agricultural commodities producers and the nation’s struggling economy. However, the South American country’s horrific environmental record under President Jair Bolsonaro could now doom the agreement, as the EU’s conservation-sensitive public rejects Mercosur. The new poll, conducted by YouGov, a London-based public opinion and market research company, interviewed 12,703 people via the Internet. An average of 75% of respondents aged 18+ across 12 European countries — France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, the UK, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Austria — believe that their governments should halt ratification of the free trade deal at least until the deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is halted. They agree that trade deal approval should be paused, even if a delay would reduce European exports to the South American countries. Only 12% of respondents wish for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

