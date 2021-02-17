Big dream: NGO leads in creating 1,615-mile Amazon-Cerrado river greenbelt

Trees grow remarkably fast in the tropics, allowing the Araguaia Corridor to make fast headway. In the image at left, BJF Field Coordinator Carlos Eduardo Oliveira and BJF Project Coordinator Dimitrio Schievenin (right) stand next to a seedling in its first year of growth (4 months). In the righthand image, Schievenin stands beside the same tree in its second year (14 months). Image courtesy of BJF. The Black Jaguar Foundation (BJF) has just one goal, but it’s a very big one: the NGO founded by the Dutch entrepreneur and environmentalist Ben Valks plans to reforest 1 million hectares (2.4 million acres) on either side of Brazil’s Araguaia and Tocantins rivers in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes. The 2,600-kilometer (1,615-mile) long natural corridor would, when accomplished, will extend 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) outward from both banks of the two streams. It will require the planting of around 1.7 billion trees, according to the organization, and serve a dual purpose of supporting agroforestry production and environmental preservation. The BJF project is already underway, with tens-of-thousands of trees planted. But its biggest stumbling block lies ahead; the planned greenbelt will be established only on private lands, so it will require cooperation from numerous initially resistant landowners. The merit of the project lies not only in its immense scale — the restoration as planned will cross six Brazilian states (Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Pará and Maranhão). It would also go a long way toward protecting and providing wildlife connectivity for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

