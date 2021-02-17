Climate change: Don't raid home insulation scheme, MPs urge ministers

From BBC
MPs are complaining that the Treasury is set to claw back money from a mismanaged government scheme to help people insulate their homes.
The Green Homes Grant scheme is in such chaos that a huge majority of its £1.5bn budget for this year is unspent.
The government has said it will pocket that money, rather than rolling it over to next year’s £320m fund.
But the Environmental Audit Committee says that would be a “deeply retrograde step”.
Conservative MP Philip Dunne, who chairs the committee, told the BBC: “We need a long-term commitment to helping people insulate their homes – at the very least until the end of this Parliament.
“We (Conservatives) promised £9.2bn for energy efficiency in our manifesto – and we have to deliver that or we won’t reach our climate change targets.”
The government’s advisory Climate Change Committee says even more – £2bn of public money a year – is needed until 2030.
The current green homes programme has been heavily criticised, with householders unable to get quotes from registered contractors and the firms unable to get paid.
In a parliamentary answer on Tuesday, the government confirmed only £94.1m of the £1.5bn allocated for homes in England until April has so far been spent.
Mr Dunne said: “The Green Homes Grant scheme is a good idea but its implementation has been woeful.”
He said the scheme designed to create jobs