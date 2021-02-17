Texas weather: Are frozen wind turbines to blame for power cuts?

From BBC
As freezing temperatures grip the southern United States, there have been major power failures across Texas as increased demand for heating has overwhelmed the energy grid.
Supplies of both electricity and gas have been intermittent, with the authorities saying they need to “safely manage the balance of supply and demand on the grid” to avoid another major power cut.
Republican representatives and media commentators have blamed green energy policies, in particular the increased use of wind turbines.
“So it was all working great until the day it got cold outside,” Fox News’s Tucker Carlson said.
“The windmills failed like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died.”
The bitingly cold temperatures have caused major problems across the energy sector in Texas.
Wind turbines froze, as well as vital equipment at gas wells and in the nuclear industry.
But because gas and other non-renewable energies contribute far more to the gird than wind power, particularly in winter, these shortages had a far greater impact on the system.
So when critics pointed to a loss of nearly half of Texas’s wind-energy capacity as a result of frozen turbines, they failed to point out double that amount was being lost from gas and other non-renewable supplies such as coal and nuclear.
Texas has promoted the development of wind energy over the past 15 years.
And on average, renewable energy sources – mostly wind – account for about 20% of its energy supply.
