Texas weather: How to stay safe in freezing conditions

From BBC
Shareclose
As a blast of winter weather hits Texas and other southern US states, we have rounded up some of the top tips for keeping safe.
When working out what to wear in freezing temperatures, experts say the answer should always be “layers”.
This is because several thin layers of clothing trap heat more effectively than a single bulky item. It also means you have the option of removing excess clothing if you start feeling overheated.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says when venturing outside, people should wear a tightly-woven coat, along with inner layers of light warm clothing, and gloves, a hat, a scarf and waterproof boots.
During extreme cold weather, it is best to stay indoors as much as you can.
Try to maintain a warm temperature in the house. Experts say this is particularly important if you are over the age of 65.
Food and drink are also really important in terms of providing energy and keeping us warm, so make the most of hot chocolates and soups. But you should avoid alcohol and caffeine as they cause your body to lose heat faster, the CDC warns.
If possible, you should stock up on food that needs no cooking or refrigeration in case of power cuts.
The CDC advises having an emergency kit that includes a torch, a weather radio and extra batteries, as well as a first-aid kit.
If you do find yourself stuck indoors during