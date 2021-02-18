Cumbria coal mine: What is the controversy about?

From BBC
Shareclose
Over 40 Conservative MPs have signed a letter in support of plans to open the UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years. The plans are being reviewed by Cumbria County Council following controversy about the proposal.
Supporters say it will create hundreds of jobs and produce coal needed for UK steel. But the government’s climate advisers say the mine is bad for the planet.
The area, in north-west England, is dominated by the giant Sellafield nuclear plant, and West Cumbria Mining promises hundreds of well-paid jobs.
Coal from the mine could support steel-making in the UK and using British coal would save the carbon emitted by shipping it from Australia or North America.
The UK, along with other countries, has agreed to drastically cut carbon. The government’s climate advisory Climate Change Committee also worries that allowing this mine to open would cause more problems.
It says to meet its carbon-cutting timetable, steel firms must stop burning coal by 2035 – unless they fit expensive technology to capture the emissions and bury them underground.
The committee points out that 85% of the Cumbrian coal will be exported anyway, and every extra tonne of coal on the world market will tend to drive down the cost and drive up emissions.
In November the UK is holding a mission-critical climate summit and some members fear the mine row will undermine the prime minister’s leadership.