Smart materials: From tiny robots to colour-swapping clothes

Imagine concrete bridges that can heal cracks without human intervention, or tiny machines that can be injected into the body to treat disease.
These are just two applications for a category of smart materials that change and adapt to their environment.
Inspired by living things, they have the potential to transform the way we live, according to a new report.
But they might also need regulation to avoid unintended consequences, says the document from the UK’s Royal Society.
Some “animate” materials are already here: self-repairing paint and concrete that can patch itself up have made it into commercial products. But more applications are on their way.
“This is a really important century for us. We are going from an inanimate view of materials, where we make them, they are sophisticated but they fall apart and then we replace them, to a more biological view of the stuff we are going to make,” said Prof Mark Miodownik, one of the report’s co-chairs.
“Bridges in the future are going to know they are damaged and then they are going to be able to do something about it.”
There are two key approaches for self-healing concrete. One uses capsules embedded in the concrete that crack open in response to damage. They release a substance based on bitumen that mineralises when exposed to air and water, filling the damaged area.
The other concept also uses capsules, but filled with bacteria. When the concrete cracks,