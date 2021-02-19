Calls for accountability after coal-slurry spill in Indonesian river

JAKARTA — A coal-slurry spill into a river in Indonesian Borneo has killed hundreds of fish and forced authorities to shut off water lines to households. The waste-management facility at coal miner PT Kayan Putra Utama Coal’s site in North Kalimantan province was reportedly breached on the evening of Feb. 7. The slurry spilled into the Malinau River and other waterways, including the Sesayap River, home for the nearly extinct Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris). By the morning of Feb. 8, the water in the Malinau had turned brown and cloudy, and nearly a thousand dead fish were found floating on the surface, according to residents. The local water board, which pipes its water from the river, shut off its pipeline over concerns that the pollution would contaminate the area’s water supply. The water supply was cut off for two days, according to Rosiena Kila, a resident of the district of Malinau, who also shared photos on Facebook of the dead fish. She added that residents had to collect rainwater during this time. A dead fish collected by residents from the polluted Malinau River. Image courtesy of Rosiena Kila. On Feb. 10, the North Kalimantan provincial legislature issued a letter to local authorities to investigate the incident. “If it’s proven that the environmental pollution was caused by a certain company, we hope the government will certainly take an assertive move by demanding responsibility from the company — administrative, civic and criminal,” the letter, signed by councilor Hasan Basri, said. Residents say…This article was originally published on Mongabay

