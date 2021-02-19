Mars landing: Photo shows Perseverance Mars rover during landing

From BBC
The American space agency has released an astonishing image sent back from Mars by its Perseverance rover.
It shows the robot heading down to the ground on Thursday during its landing. It was taken by the rocket cradle that placed the vehicle on the ground.
Perseverance has a large amount of data in its memory banks which it is gradually offloading to Earth.
Among other pictures is a view from a satellite that captures the rover in the parachute phase of its descent.
