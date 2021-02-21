Mongabay founder wins environmental journalism award

Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett A. Butler has been awarded a 2020 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award in recognition of his coverage of environmental issues for the website. The honor is presented by the SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards, an environmental advocacy organization. His fellow winners – at outlets ranging from The Guardian to The New York Times and The Washington Post – were selected based on each journalist’s work, a data-driven analysis of the impact and reach of their articles, and the bringing of fresh perspectives and social relevance to environmental issues, the organizers said. Butler has been publishing on Mongabay since he founded it in 1999. “I’m humbled to receive a 2020 SEAL Journalism Award,” Rhett said. “I accept this honor on behalf of the Mongabay team and our network of contributors, who work tirelessly to deliver news and inspiration from nature’s frontline.” Butler established Mongabay as a U.S. non-profit news organization in 2012 and has since grown the organization to report on environmental issues in ten languages via five international bureaus – India, Peru, Brazil, Indonesia, and the U.S. – which publish the work of staff writers and a network of about 800 freelance reporters in 80 countries. The outlet’s growth continued in 2020, reaching new heights in terms of readership – 10 million monthly readers on average – and influence despite the challenges of COVID, as he noted: “Despite the pandemic, rising violence against journalists, and other difficulties, Mongabay journalists have done incredible work over the past year, reporting on abuses…This article was originally published on Mongabay

